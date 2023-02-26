India came very close to defeating Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2023. One of the biggest reasons for India's loss was Harmanpreet Kaur's unfortunate runout. Just when India were looking in control, Indian captain's bat got struck in the pitch while completing a run. Taking that opportunity, Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy removed the bails and Harmanpreet was later adjudged run out. The Indian captain later called this moment, "unlucky". However, Healy doesn't think so. While speaking to ABC Sports ahead of the final, she told "Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky. At the end of the day, she cruised back and probably could've been passed the crease, an extra or two meters if she genuinely put in the effort. So we'll take it." Harmanpreet Kaur Run Out Video: Watch Indian Captain React in Anger As Her Bat Gets Stuck During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal.

Alyssa Healy Questions Harmanpreet Kaur’s ‘Effort’

"Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky." 👀 For all young cricketers wanting to learn the value of staying alert on the field, listen to Alyssa Healy. 100% correct.👍 pic.twitter.com/Uu46ggwiQ6 — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) February 26, 2023

