Alzarri Joseph and Ayush Badoni were named the impact players in the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. At the toss, Hardik Pandya announced that Joseph was included in the team for this match in the absence of Josh Little, who has joined Ireland for his national duties. The Caribbean fast bowler replaced Shubman Gill, who scored 94* in the first innings. On the other hand, Ayush Badoni replaced Yash Thakur for LSG. Rashid Khan Pulls Off Sensational Running Catch to Dismiss Kyle Mayers During GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Alzarri Joseph Replaces Shubman Gill

Shubman bhai gets a well deserved rest as Alzarri Joseph comes in as the IMPACT SUB! 🙌#AavaDe #GTvLSG #TATAIPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/NEyJhBrHCP — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 7, 2023

Ayush Badoni Named LSG's Impact Player

