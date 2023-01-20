Indian women's team got a great start to the ongoing Tri-Series in South Africa as they defeated the hosts by 27 runs in the opening match of the tournament. Being asked to bat first, India put up a challenging total of 147-6 at Buffalo Park, East London. Debutant Amanjot Kaur was the star with the bat. She scored 41* runs from only 30 balls with the help of 7 boundaries. Meanwhile, Yastika Bhatia 35(34) and Deepti Sharma 33(23) also added valuable runs. Nonkululeko Mlaba, who picked 2 wickets, was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. In reply, the South African women's team could only reach 129-9 in their 20-over quota. Deepti Sharma picked up 3 wickets while Devika Vaidya got 2 more. Sune Luus was the highest scorer for South Africa with 29(30) runs. Shubhman Gill and Sara Tendulkar Engaged? Here’s The Truth Behind Rumoured Engagement News of Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter and Indian Cricketer.

India Women Register a 27-Run Victory

