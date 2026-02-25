Ambanis Host Sachin Tendulkar and Family for Arjun and Saaniya Chandhok’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations in Jamnagar (Watch Video)

Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted the pre-wedding celebrations for Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in Jamnagar on Wednesday. A video released by the Mumbai Indians captured the Ambanis and Tendulkar families partaking in traditional ceremonies and seeking blessings. The event highlighted the enduring relationship between the two prominent families, rooted in Sachin Tendulkar’s history with the Ambani-owned franchise. Nita Ambani warmly welcomed the couple, expressing her joy at witnessing Arjun and Sanniya's pre-wedding event. Following the intimate Jamnagar gatherings, Arjun and Saaniya will wed in Mumbai on 5 March 2026. Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Extends Invitation to Son’s Wedding (See Pics).

Sachin Tendulkar and Family For Arjun and Saaniya Chandhok’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 10:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).