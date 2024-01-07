AmAmbati Rayudu has put forward an explanation of his decision to take a break from politics, a day after quitting the YSR Congress Party, in Andhra Pradesh. The former Indian cricketer had also mentioned in the post that he would, 'in due time' reveal the future course of action and on Sunday, Rayudu explained, "I Ambati Rayudu will be representing the Mumbai Indians (MI Emirates) in the upcoming ILt20 from jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non affiliated whilst playing professional sport." Rayudu won IPL 2023 with CSK.

Ambati Rayudu's Tweet

I Ambati Rayudu will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non affiliated whilst playing professional sport. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 7, 2024

