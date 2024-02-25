Mumbai Indians Women continue their winning run in the WPL 2024 as they beat Gujarat Giants by five wickets in their second match and go straight at the top of the WPL 2024 points table. After winning the toss, MI opted to bowl first. GG-W never got off a good start with Shabnim Ismail (4/17) wrecking havoc in their top order. They couldn't get away Amelia Kerr (3/18) too as GG-W slumped to 78/6 at one point. Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce and Tanuja Kanwer powered them to a competitive 126/9. Chasing it, MI-W struggled for a good start but Amelia Kerr (31) stitched partnerships with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur to take them near the winning total. Despite a last moment scare by losing two quick wickets, Harmanpreet (46*) did enough to take her team over the winning line. Fan Alleges Volunteers At M Chinnaswamy Stadium Forcefully Stopping Spectators from Waving Mumbai Indians Flags During GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur Power MI-W to Five-Wicket Victory Against GG-W

A 𝗠𝗔𝗫𝗜𝗠𝗨𝗠 to finish things off in style! 💥 Captain @ImHarmanpreet with the winning runs as Mumbai Indians start #TATAWPL 2024 with two wins in a row 🥳 Scorecard 💻📱https://t.co/K8TakIEr6g#GGvMI pic.twitter.com/Wlz4R5tnp1 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 25, 2024

