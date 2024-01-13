Sachin Tendulkar was 'touched' by the dedication and love that differently-abled cricketer Amir Hussain Lone has shown for the sport. Hailing from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, the 34-year-old faced an unfortunate incident in his life when he lost both his arms in an accident at his father's mill. But that has not stopped him in life. Amir plays for the Jammu and Kashmir para team professionally since 2013 and a video surfaced wherein he was seen bowling using his feet and batting by holding the willow between his shoulder and neck. Tendulkar was inspired by the video and wrote, "Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport." Jammu and Kashmir: After Losing His Hands in Accident, Anantnag’s Differently-Abled Cricketer Turns Inspiration For All (Watch Video).

See Sachin Tendulkar's Post:

And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport. https://t.co/s5avOPXwYT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 12, 2024

