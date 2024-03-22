Indian batsman Sarfaraz Khan has been gifted a Thar SUV as promised by CEO Anand Mahindra. Sarfaraz uploaded a story for the same on his official Instagram handle. Sarfaraz's father Naushad, and brother Musheer were present during the occasion. Anand Mahindra Offers Naushad Khan Thar SUV As Gift After Sarfaraz Khan’s Impressive Test Debut

Sarfaraz Khan and Family Receive Thar from Anand Mahindra

Sarfaraz Khan gets Mahindra Thar (Image: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram)

As promised by @anandmahindra a Thar has been gifted to the Khans - Sarfaraz, Musheer and their father Naushad bhai @sarfarazkhan977 pic.twitter.com/KiDuXrVZE8 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) March 22, 2024

