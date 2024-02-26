Hanuma Vihari sparked controversy when he revealed that he was removed from Andhra's captaincy due to political influence inside the ACA by the father of a cricketer he shouted on. Later. the player revealed himself as KN Pruthviraj who alleged that Vihari abused him as well as made personal attacks. Andhra Cricket Association issued an official statement following Vihari's allegations where they revealed receiving multiple complaints about usage of verbal abusive language by Vihari. ACA also promised to have a full investigation of the matter on the basis of the complaints. 'Are You Ready' Ravi Ashwin Teases Kutty Story Episode On His YouTube Channel With Hanuma Vihari (See Post).

Andhra Cricket Association Issues Statement After Allegations Of Political Influence From Hanuma Vihari

