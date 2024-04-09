Andre Russell had no choice but to close his ears as the crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium made a deafening noise for MS Dhoni when he walked out to bat during the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match on April 8. The former CSK captain is one of the most loved cricketers in the country and fans could not keep calm as he walked out in the middle to bat after Shivam Dube's wicket in the 17th over. Russell, fielding nearby, covered his ears with his hands to block out the noise. CSK went on to win the match by seven wickets as they ended KKR's undefeated run. MS Dhoni Reacts As Chepauk Stadium DJ Plays ‘Bole Jo Koyal’ During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Andre Russell Covers Ears as Crowd Makes Noise for MS Dhoni

Andre Russell closed his ears. pic.twitter.com/duuTmsJKVN — T20 Stat (@T20Stat) April 8, 2024

