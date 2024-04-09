Andre Russell was overwhelmed by the reception for MS Dhoni as he walked out to bat during the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2024 on April 8. The West Indies all-rounder was seen covering his ears when Dhoni walked out to bat at the fall of Shivam Dube's wicket and the Chepauk crowd erupted into loud cheers as he made his way to the crease. Russell, who was taken aback by the massive response for the ex-CSK captain, shared an Instagram story for him where he wrote, "I easily think this man is the most loved cricketer in the world." Andre Russell Covers His Ears Amid Loud Cheers for MS Dhoni As He Walks Out To Bat During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Andre Russell's Instagram Story for MS Dhoni

Screenshot of Andre Russell's Instagram Story

Andre Russell shares Instagram story for MS Dhoni (Photo credit: Instagram @ar12russell)

