Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford made history when they registered the highest sixth-wicket partnership in T20 Internationals, as West Indies faced Australia in the third and final match of the series. The duo, known for their ability to hit the big shots and clear any ground at will, took apart the Australian bowling attack and plundered 139 runs off just 67 balls. They revived the West Indies batting effort after they were reduced to 79/5 at one stage and guided them to a massive 220/6. Adam Zampa Registers Most Expensive Figures By An Australian in T20Is, Records Unwanted Feat During AUS vs WI 3rd T20I 2024.

Andre Russell-Sherfane Rutherford Register Highest Sixth-Wicket Stand in T20Is

Sherfane Rutherford (67no off 40) and Andre Russell's (71 off 29) 139-run sixth-wicket stand was the biggest ever in a T20I. Mitch Marsh and David Warner to open up in Australia's chase of 221 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/9Fk5LRFba7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)