Andre Russell was left in pain after copping a nasty blow to his hand from a bouncer bowled by Spencer Johnson during the Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2024 on Tuesday, February 13. The right-hander did not expect that kind of bounce and attempted to duck but the ball hit him right on his left-hand before going towards the third man area. Russell immediately went down, falling on the ground backward and was checked by physios. Fortunately, he continued to bat. Bizarre! Umpire Gives Alzarri Joseph Not Out Despite Falling Short of Crease As Australian Cricketers Didn't Appeal For Run-Out During AUS vs WI 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Andre Russell Hit by a Spencer Johnson Bouncer:

Andre Russell is batting on after copping this nasty blow from Spencer Johnson #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/pYo0icQWtg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)