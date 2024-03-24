Andre Russell deservedly took home the Man of the Match award for his all-around show that helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) overcome Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024 on March 23. The West Indies star was at his destructive best with the bat in hand, scoring 64 runs off just 25 balls at a whopping strike rate of 256. Later, he turned up with figures of 2/25 with the ball in hand. His effort helped KKR post a solid total, which was later successfully defended by the two-time IPL champions. Harshit Rana Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Young KKR Fast Bowler in IPL 2024.

Andre Russell Wins Man of the Match Award

Russell Mania in Kolkata 👌 Andre Russell’s thunderous all round performance earns him the Player of the Match award 🏆 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/xjNjyPa8V4 #TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/PbkcrsSEed — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2024

