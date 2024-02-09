Alzarri Joseph was irate after his teammates did not attempt a catch during the Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I 2024 on Friday, February 9. This incident took place in the 19th over of the first innings when Joseph's full toss was hit away on the leg side by Tim David. The ball went high up in the air and it fell right in the middle of two fielders-Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford. The two had a miscommunication and looked at each other while failing to attempt the catch. Joseph was not very happy with this and made it clear with his gesture. The video of this has gone viral on social media. David Warner Becomes First Australian and Third Overall To Play 100 International Matches Across All Formats, Achieves Feat During AUS vs WI 1st T20I 2024.

If looks could kill... Alzarri Joseph was NOT happy with this fielding effort #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/1gMN00SLbX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2024

