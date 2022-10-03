Pakistan lost the seven-game home series against England 4-3 after the defeat in the seventh and final T20I. Set a daunting target of 210 runs, Pakistan never looked comfortable in the chase despite having wickets in hand and eventually lost the match by 67 runs. The batsmen lacked the intent and failed to produce a fight. Seeing their team's abject surrender, fans shouted 'parch, parchi' slogans when Khushdil Shah and Shan Masood were batting. The rants grew louder once Khushdil was dismissed and was on his way back to the dug out. In Pakistan 'parchi player' is referred to a player who allegedly has influential backing and makes it to the team based on that, Nepotism, in another words. Parchi is an Urdu word meaning receipt. Pakistan cricketer Imam ul Haq took to Twitter and shared the video of the slogans and also urged fans to 'avoid such rants'.

Watch Video

I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for YOU, we play for PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 Stay blessed ✨ pic.twitter.com/GKZgR9o9Z9 — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) October 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)