Zimbabwe cricketer Luke Jongwe played a stunning knock during the second T20I against Sri Lanka where he hit three sixes in one over while chasing twenty off the last over from Angelo Mathews. Despite taking the hit, Mathews created a chance in the fourth ball of the over, the ball skied taking the edge and came down at the hands of Maheesh Theekshana at cover point. Unfortunately he dropped the easy catch and Zimbabwe won eventually. After the dropped catch, Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood was spotted throwing aways his notepad in anger. Luke Jongwe’s Last Over Heroics Helps Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I.

Angry Sri Lanka Coach Chris Silverwood Throws Away His Notepad

don't know how chris silverwood is still surviving as a srilanka coach. 😭 pic.twitter.com/OdDOuXMAVy — ɯlse (@pitchinginline) January 17, 2024

