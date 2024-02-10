Anil Sah smashed the fastest half-century by a Nepal player in ODI cricket, during the 2nd ODI against Canada on Saturday, February 10. The right-hander opened the batting for Nepal and whacked the ball to all parts of the ground, scoring his half-century off 20 balls. He hit seven fours and three sixes en route to this knock and got to the landmark with a six. Nepal Fans Clean Up TU Cricket Ground After NEP vs CAN 1st ODI 2024, Pic Goes Viral.

Anil Sah Smashes Fastest ODI Fifty by a Nepal Cricket

Anil Sah 🚨 | Fastest fifty for Nepal in ODI Anil Sah plays a blasting knock at TU entertaining the crowd with every balls as he plays a knock to be remembered as the fastest fifty for Nepal in ODI 🏏 Anil Sha: 50(20) with 3 sixes and 7 fours 🔥 #WorldCupYear2024 | #NEPvCAN pic.twitter.com/gA3br6Twg3 — CAN (@CricketNep) February 10, 2024

