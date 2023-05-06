A big setback for Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2023 campaign as their premier quick, South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has left the DC camp and returned back home in South Africa due to a family emergency. In an official statement released by Delhi Capitals, they have mentioned 'Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.'

Anrich Nortje Leaves Delhi Capitals Camp

