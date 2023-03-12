Virat Kohli finally overcame his century drought in red-ball cricket during India vs Australia 4th Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Indian batter scored his 28th Test hundred and helped India to take the 1st innings lead. Now his wife, Anushka Sharma has revealed that Kohli batted through sickness during this marathon innings. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, "Playing through sickness with composure. Inspiring me always." 'Welcome Back Virat Kohli’ Fans Celebrate Indian Cricket Star’s End of Test Century Drought As he Smashes 75th International Hundred.

Anushka Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli Batted Through Sickness

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story

Anushka Sharma Instagram Story (Image Credits - Instagram/@anushkasharma)

