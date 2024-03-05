Jasprit Bumrah took to social media to share a picture of an old advertisement featuring Kapil Dev. The poster of the advertisement featured the former Indian captain advocating for a cable service that would allow fans to watch cricket matches in full colour and also on English and Hindi commentary. Bumrah used a witty caption while sharing the picture as he wrote, "Look what I found, @therealkapildev paji. App ke zamane mein aap ke zamane ki ad." (In the age of apps, I have found an ad from your generation.) Jasprit Bumrah Rejoins Indian Cricket Team in Dharamsala Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024, Shares Pics With Snow-Covered Mountains in Background (See Post).

Jasprit Bumrah Shares Pic of Old Ad Featuring Kapil Dev

Look what I found, @therealkapildev paji. App ke zamane mein aap ke zamane ki ad 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tmSfd70Oez — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 5, 2024

