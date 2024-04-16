Kolkata Knight Riders scored 223 runs at Eden Gardens in the first innings of KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match on 16th April. Sunil Narine smashed a brilliant century, helping his side to take control of the game against league leaders. With the 100+ score, Narine became only the third Centurian from the KKR franchise. Interestingly other two Centuries for KKR – Brandon McCullum (158 Against RCB in 2008) and Vyankatesh Iyer (104 Against MI in 2023) came in the month of April only. Shah Rukh Khan Meets Indian Cricket Legend Jhulan Goswami At Eden Gardens During KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Coincidence Shared by Kolkata Knight Riders

April is a lucky month for us! 💯 pic.twitter.com/ypZucfpDbZ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 16, 2024

