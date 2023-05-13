Sunrisers Hyderabad playoff hopes are over after they suffered defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 13. The Aiden Markram-led side, with this result, have suffered their seventh loss of the tournament. They currently have 8 points and with three matches remaining, they can get to a maximum of 14 points, which would not be enough, given the fact that other teams are likely to reach 16 points and surpass them, or at least LSG have opportunity to go beyond 14 points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Out of IPL 2023 Playoff Race

