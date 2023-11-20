'Are You Even Real' Glenn Maxwell's Wife Vini Raman Revisits ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Journey, Pens Down Message For Trolls Sharing Hateful Comments (See Instagram Post)

Australia won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 title beating India in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fans hoped for an India win breaking the drought of an ICC title since 2013 but it was not to be. Glenn Maxwell hit the winning shot but his real moment of the tournament was when he hit the incredible double century against Afghanistan. Maxwell's wife shared a post on Instagram revisiting the entire journey of Maxwell family in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. She also had a message in the end for some of the more disappointed fans who took to social media to shower hate comments on some of the Australian cricketers and their families. She encouraged them direct their anger to more important world issues. Delhi: Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles Displays Cricket Skills in Arun Jaitley Stadium (Watch Video).

Glenn Maxwell's Wife Vini Raman Revisits ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vini Maxwell (@vini.raman)

