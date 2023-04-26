Arjun Tendulkar hit his first six of his IPL career during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023. The young player came out to bat in the lower order with Mumbai Indians virtually out of the reckoning to win the match. This happened in the first ball of the 20th over bowled by Mohit Sharma. Sharma dug in a short ball and the left-hander played a commanding pull shot to send the ball flying over the ropes. He, however was dismissed two balls later when he tried to heave it but found the long-on fielder. Mohammed Shami Completes 100 IPL Matches, Wriddhiman Saha Makes His 150th Appearance in Indian Premier League During GT vs MI Clash.

Watch Arjun Tendulkar Hit his First Six:

