India's fast bowler Umesh Yadav has shared a photo on his official social media page after meeting Captain Cool MS Dhoni in a gym. Umesh Yadav went on to caption the pic with MS Dhoni as, " Arrive as a King live as a Legend, be remembered as a Gentleman." As the IPL 2024 is approaching Umesh who plays for Delhi Capitals will be looking to perform past expectations so that he can make his way to team India for T20 World Cup 2024. The competition is going to be high among the players. Cricketer Mayak Agarwal Admitted to ICU in Agartala, Suffers a Major Health Scare.

View Photo Here

ARRIVE AS A KING LIVE AS A LEGEND, BE REMEMBERED AS A GENTLEMAN. pic.twitter.com/iTC860aMIe — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) January 29, 2024

