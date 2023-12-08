India started their U-19 Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a dominating seven-wicket victory against Afghanistan and registered their first points on the table. Batting first Afghanistan scrapped their way to 173 as India bowled them out riding on the performances of Arshin Kulkarni, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari who shared eight wickets between them. Chasing it. India cruised to the target as Arshin Kulkarni (70*) and Musheer Khan (48*) shined with the bat. ICC Rates Ahmedabad Pitch Which Hosted IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023 Final As 'Average'.

India Bag Seven-Wicket Victory in Opening Clash of U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Against Afghanistan

A remarkable display of dominance made Team India emerge victorious by 7 wickets with more than 10 overs left. Congratulations, team India!#ACCMensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/k89gWRWsAs — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 8, 2023

