Ashutosh Sharma has been turning heads with his amazing big-hitting ability in IPL 2024 and it was once again on show when he struck as many as seven sixes in the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match on April 18. Coming in to bat when his side was in trouble, the 25-year-old struck his maiden IPL half-century by playing some breathtakingly good shots. One of those included a sweep shot against the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah, who was in fine form with the ball in this match. Bowled! Jasprit Bumrah Rattles Rilee Rossouw’s Stumps With Fiery Yorker During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Ashutosh Sharma Hits Sweep Shot off Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling

Confidence & composure! ✨ Ashutosh Sharma reaches his Maiden IPL fifty and he's kept the chase well & truly alive! 🔥 Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱 #TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/YUIR7gn9Bu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2024

