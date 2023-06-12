Sunil Gavaskar did not mince words as he criticised Virat Kohli for his poor shot selection in the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia. Kohli, who has had several similar dismissals in the past, fished at a delivery far outside the off-stump while batting on 49 and the ball caught the edge and flew to slips where Steve Smith took a good catch. While talking after the match, Gavaskar was expectedly unhappy at how Kohli played that shot and in response to the TV presenter, said, "You should ask Kohli what shot he played. Because that was a shot outside the off-stump. When you need to win a match, you need a century-plus innings. How do you get to a century-plus inning if you are going to play a shot so far outside the off-stump?" 'Sau Dard Hai' India's WTC 2023 Final Defeat to Australia Sparks 'Funny' Meme Fest Online As Indian Cricket Fans Try and Digest Another Heartbreak!

Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Virat Kohli's Shot Selection

Gavaskar explains mood of Indian cricket fans pic.twitter.com/187xgIZIfZ — ex. capt (@thephukdi) June 11, 2023

