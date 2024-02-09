Australia and West Indies played out an absolute thriller at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart in the 1st T20I on Friday, February 9. Riding on David Warner's 70 off 36 balls, Australia posted a mammoth 213/5 after batting first. Warner featured in his 100th T20I match, becoming the first Australian to do so. For West Indies, Alzarri Joseph took two wickets but the pick of the bowlers was Andre Russell, who took three wickets while conceding 42 runs. In response, West Indies had a fiery start with Johnson Charles and Brandon King scoring 89 runs in 8.2 overs. King top-scored with 58 runs off 37 balls while the next best scorer was Charles, who smashed 42 off 35. Despite a late flourish by Jason Holder (34* off 15 balls), West Indies fell short by 11 runs. Adam Zampa was Australia's best bowler with figures of 3/26. Marcus Stoinis also bagged two wickets. David Warner Confirms Retirement From International Cricket After ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Watch AUS vs WI 1st T20I 2024 Video Highlights:

