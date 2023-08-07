ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is around the corner. The marquee tournament is slated to kick-started on October 5 in India. Australia have announced an 18-member squad for the ODI World Cup, as well as two lead-in ODI series against South Africa and India. Pat Cummins will be the leader of the troops and will look to go for glory in the global event. Mitchell Marsh Named Australia’s New T20I Captain for South Africa Tour; Aaron Hardie, Matthew Short and Spencer Johnson Included in Squad

Australia Squad for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa and India ODIs Announced

Presenting your 18-player squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, as well as two lead-in series against South Africa and India! 🏆🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/h6jVWYJvMy — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 7, 2023

