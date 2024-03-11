After a rollercoaster 2nd Test match Australia has managed to win the two-match Test series by three wickets. The wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey came to the rescue in the second innings as he scored 98 runs and remained not-out among the captain Pat Cummins who scored a crucial 32 runs and also hit the winning runs. Josh Hazlewood took a five-wicket haul in the first innings which helped Australia to take New Zealand out for fewer runs. New Zealand did try to make a comeback in the second innings but it wasn't enough for them to get over the winning line. Cameron Green’s Indecision Proves Costly As He Drags Ben Sears’ Brilliant Delivery Onto His Stumps During NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Australia Beat New Zealand by Three Wickets

Australia prevail in Christchurch! Alex Carey's 98* proves to be the difference as the No.7 sees the tourists home with captain Pat Cummins (32*) 👏#NZvAUS scorecard 📲 https://t.co/WXjs5oKD35#WTC25 pic.twitter.com/oBWTEmRXB5 — ICC (@ICC) March 11, 2024

