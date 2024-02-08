Australia beat Pakistan by just one wicket in a thrilling contest to enter the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, February 8. The victory was set by fast bowler Tom Straker, who scalped six wickets (6/24) in the first innings to help Australia bowl Pakistan out for a paltry 179 runs. Chasing 180, opener Harry Dixon scored a 75-ball 50 laced with five fours. Australia did lose quick wickets, being reduced to 59/4 at one stage. Later, Pakistan produced a roaring comeback into this contest with Australia losing their ninth wicket with 164 runs on the board. But Raf MacMillan and Callum Vidler, under pressure, saw Australia through and ensured that the Hugh Weibgen-led side entered the final. Australia will now take on India in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024, which will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on February 11. Australia’s Tom Straker Registers Best Bowling Figures in Semifinal or Final of ICC U19 World Cup, Achieves Feat With 6/24 Against Pakistan.

