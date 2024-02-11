Australia clinch another ICC title as they bag the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 by defeating India in the final by 79 runs. Australia batted first in the game setting a target of 254 runs ahead of India. In return, India couldn't get to a start and got bowled out for only 174 runs. After the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, this is their fourth consecutive ICC event victory and they become the first team to own this record. Australia Win ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024, Beat India By 79 Runs in Final.

Australia Becomes First Team to Win Four Back-to-Back ICC Events

This is the FIRST TIME a team won 4 back to back ICC events (men, women, U19 combined) Feb 2023 - Australia🇦🇺 won women T20 WC Jun 2023 - Australia🇦🇺 won WTC Nov 2023 - Australia🇦🇺 won men's ODI WC Feb 2024 - Australia🇦🇺 won men's U19 WC#U19WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/01GViYxlyF — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 11, 2024

