Australian captain Steve Smith has decided to declare the innings after putting up a huge total of 511-7. Marnus Labuschagne (163) and Travis Head (175) score big centries for the Baggy Greens. Opener Usman Khawaja scored a half-century (62) and Alex Carey put up 41*. Alzarri Joseph and Devon Thomas have taken two wickets each for West Indies. Australia are now clearly in the commanding position of this day/night test match at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. In reply, West Indies have made a watchful start. They are currently 12-0 after 4 overs.

Australia Declares After Putting Up a Big Score

