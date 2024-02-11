Australia batted really well in the first innings of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 against India. After winning the toss, they opted to bat first despite the overcast conditions and then the likes of Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh and Oliver Peake combined to take Australia to a competitive total of 253. It is the highest total ever scored ever in any edition of ICC U-19 World Cup final and the target of 254 set by Australia is the highest target set in any edition of ICC U-19 World Cup final. Saumy Pandey Becomes India's Highest Wicket-Taker in a Single Edition of ICC U19 World Cup, Achieves Feat During IND U19 vs AUS U19 Final.

Australia Register Highest Total in Final of U19 World Cup

Australia have set India a record target of 254 in the #U19WorldCup 2024 final 👌#INDvAUShttps://t.co/W0SUZFNWsx — ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2024

