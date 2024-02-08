The Captain of Australia's T20I side Mitchell Marsh has tested COVID-19 positive but will still be playing in the first T20I match against West Indies in Hobart on Friday, February 8. But he will be put in line with Cricket Australia (CA) protocols. This means Marsh will be using a separate dressing room during the match and will stay distanced while on the field. Mitchell Starc Involved in Hilarious Banter With Wife Alyssa Healy During AUS-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2024 (Watch Video)

Mitch Marsh Tests COVID-19 Positive

