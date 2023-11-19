Australia beat India by six wickets and clinch a massive victory to lift the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. After winning the toss they put India to bat first and despite Rohit Sharma's brisk start, India kept losing wickets and the slowness of the pitch made sure they ended up with a below par total of 240 despite Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's half-centuries. Chasing it. Australia attacked from the get-go but also lost wickets. It was Marnus Labuschagne who calmed things down along with Travis Head and the duo stitched a 192-run partnership and took Australia over the finishing line. Heartbroken Crowd Starts Leaving Narendra Modi Stadium Early As Australia Nears Win Over India in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final (Watch Video).

Australia Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

AUSTRALIA WIN THE WORLD CUP 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)