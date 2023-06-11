After five days of intense cricket, the final day of the World Test Championship sees an anticlimactic end as India wraps up within the first session and Australia clinch the title with a dominating 209-run victory. Chasing 444 runs in the final innings, India needed 280 runs to win with 7 wickets in hand on the last day. But despite a cautious start, Scott Boland struck early removing Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja and broke the back of the chase. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon closed the game scalping the remaining wickets. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Steve Smith Take Sensational Flying Catch to Dismiss Star Indian Batter On Day 5 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

Australia Win WTC 2023

Congratulations, Australia! 🇦🇺 A roaring victory in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final 🎉#WTC23 | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VE01bWheMQ — ICC (@ICC) June 11, 2023

First Team to Win All ICC Competition

World Cup in 1987. World Cup in 1999. World Cup in 2003. Champions Trophy in 2006 World Cup in 2007. Champions Trophy in 2009. World Cup in 2015 T20 World Cup in 2021. World Test Championship in 2023. Australia has completed the ICC Trophy. pic.twitter.com/9w7RMfxJDq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 11, 2023

