Australian cricketer Henry Hunt suffered a nasty injury to his nose while fielding during the South Australia vs Victoria Marsh Cup 2023-24 match on Thursday, February 8. The 27-year-old sustained a blow straight to his nose while fielding at mid-off when Victoria's Thomas Rogers had played a powerful shot in the 25th over of the innings. The ball went fast and hard and hit Hunt on his nose and in a matter of seconds, he started bleeding profusely. The South Australia opening batsman then left the field and was taken for scans. He is suspected to have suffered from a broken nose. Australia’s Tom Straker Registers Best Bowling Figures in Semifinal or Final of ICC U19 World Cup, Achieves Feat With 6/24 Against Pakistan.

Henry Hunt Suffers Horrific Nose Injury While Fielding

.@WestEndRedbacks opener Henry Hunt has suffered a suspected broken nose in SA's 3-wicket loss. 7NEWS Adelaide at 6pm | https://t.co/8ftPfGgvkq #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/643Z7rGzwe — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) February 8, 2024

