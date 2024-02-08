Australia's Tom Straker etched his name in history as he registered the best-ever bowling figures in a semifinal or a final of an ICC U19 World Cup. The right-arm fast bowler wreaked havoc with a six-wicket haul that saw Australia bowl Pakistan out for a meagre 179 runs on the board. Straker dismissed Shamyl Hussain, Azan Awais, Pakistan captain Saad Baig, Arafat Minhas, Ubaid Shah, and Ali Raza to finish with figures of 6/24 in 9.5 overs. This was also the second-best bowling figures for Australia in U19 World Cup history after Jason Ralston's 7/15 against Papua New Guinea in 2018. Australia T20I Captain Mitchell Marsh Tests Positive for COVID-19, Set To Play Against West Indies Under Strict Protocols.

Watch All of Tom Straker's Six Wickets, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)