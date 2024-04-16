Avesh Khan took a sensational one handed catch during the IPL 2024 match between KKR and RR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Avesh Khan, who was bowling, had Phil Salt mistime one when he wanted to go down the ground. The ball returned to his left when Avesh was on the follow through. Avesh dived to his left and grabbed the low catch. Fans loved seeing the brilliant catch and made the video viral on social media. Shreyas Iyer Kisses the Coin Before Flipping It During Toss Ahead of KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Avesh Khan Catch Video

𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗯 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗲𝘀 😯 Avesh Khan makes the early inroads with a brilliant caught & bowled 👌👌 Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #KKRvRR | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/uUWmsVSuLw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)