Axar Patel has returned to the Indian T20I squad after missing out on the series against South Africa and has already impressed with his performance. After a strong outing in the 1st T20I against Afghanistan, he has already picked two crucial wickets in the 2nd T20I and with it he has completed 200 wickets in T20s. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Cricketer to Play 150 T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024.

Axar Patel Completes 200 Wickets In T20s

Axar Patel gets the main man Gulbadin Naib for 57. 200 T20 wickets for Axar. pic.twitter.com/QuxkK9WrQS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 14, 2024

