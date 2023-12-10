Pakistan U-19 dominatingly beat India as they register their second victory in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023. Put in to bat first, India U-19 didn't get off to a great start. But Adarsh Singh and Uday Saharan steadied India's ship. Sachin Dhas provided them a strong finish to take the score to 259/9. Mohammad Zeeshan was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with a four-wicket haul. Chasing it, Pakistan were never troubled as Azam Awais scored an unbeaten century and he was supported by half-centuries from Shahzaib Khan and Saad Baig as they secured a comfortable victory by eight wickets. BBL 2023-24 Match Abandoned Due to Unsafe Pitch, Play Called Off in Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers After 6.5 Overs.

Pakistan Beat India By Eight Wickets in U-19 Asia Cup 2023

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Azan Awais secures an unbeaten century for Team Pakistan against team India, amassing an impressive 105* runs off 130 balls.#ACCMensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/yrX5ScSlgr — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 10, 2023

