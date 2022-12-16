Pakistan batter Azhar Ali has announced his retirement from test cricket. The 37-year-old will play his final test match against England in Karachi. Azhar made his debut for Pakistan in 2010. Since then he has been one of the mainstays in Pakistan line up. Azhar has represented Pakistan in 95 tests and 53 ODI matches. The veteran batter retired from the ODI format on November 2018. And now he has decided to retire from tests too. PSL 2023: Babar Azam to Replace Wahab Riaz As Peshawar Zalmi’s Captain in Upcoming Season of Pakistan Super League.

Azhar Ali to Retire from Test Cricket

JUST IN: Pakistan star batter Azhar Ali will retire from Test cricket after the third #PAKvENG Test. More 👇 — ICC (@ICC) December 16, 2022

