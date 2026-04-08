Prior to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, captains Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne, alongside the PSL CEO, Salman Naseer, participated in a symbolic peace ceremony. The trio released a white dove to signify the league’s commitment to regional stability and sportsmanship. The gesture took place on the pitch shortly before the toss on Wednesday. This ceremony aimed to highlight Pakistan as a unifying force after the US and Iraq ceasefire, as the tournament enters its second round in Karachi. Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast.

Babar Azam, Marnus Labuschagne Release White Dove

PAKISTAN – A PEACE MAKER 🌍🇵🇰 During a PSL 2026 match, Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam, and the PSL CEO released a white dove, symbolizing Pakistan’s commitment to peace.pic.twitter.com/LvG37vFfj7 — junaiz (@11junaidali) April 8, 2026

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