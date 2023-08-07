Babar Azam became only the second batter in the world after Chris Gayle to score 10 T20 centuries as he led Colombo Strikers to a win over Galle Titans in the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Monday, August 7. The Pakistan captain is warming up for Asia Cup 2023 in style as he got to the three-figure mark off 57 balls. He eventually scored 104 off 59 balls with eight fours and five sixes as Colombo Strikers beat Galle Titans by seven wickets in a thrilling clash. Snake Stops Play in Lanka Premier League 2023 After it Enters Ground During Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Match at R Premadasa Stadium, Video Goes Viral

Babar Azam Hits Hundred

A nail-biting run-chase, led by the amazing Babar Azam ends with a well-deserved win for the Strikers!#LPL2023 #LiveTheAction pic.twitter.com/CiMDC7CNvO — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) August 7, 2023

Second After Chris Gayle

King Babar Azam 2nd on the List with 10 Centuries and Chris Gayle is the only Player above him on the List with 22 Centuries, Unreal Stuff 💪🤩👑#BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 #LPL2023 pic.twitter.com/MnpRj02GMZ — King Babar Azam Army (@kingbabararmy) August 7, 2023

Watch Moment When Babar Azam Completed Century

Thats the Century Number 10 in T20 Cricket for King Babar Azam 🥵#BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 #LPL2023 pic.twitter.com/D4Frfs7GbJ — King Babar Azam Army (@kingbabararmy) August 7, 2023

