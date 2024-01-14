Babar Azam went to check on the cameraman to see if he is alright after a straight six from Daryl Mitchell hit the camera during the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 on Sunday, January 14. The incident took place in the 11th over of the match bowled by Abbas Afridi when Mitchell, who has been in good form, smashed a six straight down the ground. The ball flew above the boundary and hit the camera and the cameraman was absolutely unhappy about it, as he took off his headphones and started walking away. Babar was then seen going up to him to check if he was okay and the latter showed him that the ball had hit the camera. NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 Video Highlights: Watch New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 46 Runs.

Daryl Mitchell's Six Hits Camera:

Daryl Mitchell broke the camera with his mandatory straight six and the Cameraman is clearly not happy with it 😭 pic.twitter.com/021r9COizd — Yash (@CSKYash_) January 14, 2024

Babar Azam Checks on Cameraman:

Ball hitting on camera 🎥 Babar Azam asking from cameraman that is he ok and a high five 🙌 ❤️ What a great gesture from KING 👑 #PAKvNZ #PAKvsNZ #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/xl749SzK9w — Sami Nadeem (@Sami_ullah_1234) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)