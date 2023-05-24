Pakistan Cricketer Babar Azam caused the social media to go crazy after a video of him riding a heavy bike went viral. The video, which went viral on Babar Azam’s official Twitter account, caught the eye of many social media users. Captioning the post, “Ready, set, GO!”, the Pakistan cricketer shared the video. The video displayed his adventurous side and also received love for his off-field antics.

Video of Babar Azam Riding A Heavy Bike Goes Viral, Catches Attention of Social Media

