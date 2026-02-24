Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral As Pakistan Batsman Falls Cheaply in PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Under pressure Babar Azam once again failed to deliver as he was dismissed on an individual score of 25 off 24 balls. Babar came out to bat at four after the fall of two quick wickets. And tried to steady the ship with opener Sahibzada Farhan. The star Pakistan batsman looked good for a big knock but was undone by Jamie Overton. Babar was looking to attack after Pakistan failed to pick boundaries. Soon after Babar's dismissal, Netizens had a field day as they shared Babar Azam funny memes and jokes. Jofra Archer 'C' Celebration: Know What it Means As England Pacer Dismisses Saim Ayub in ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026.

King Babar Azam

Babar Azam Today

So Called King

Babar Azam Swag

Zimbabwe e Azam

🚨🚨25 runs off 24 balls for Zimbabwe E Azam!! - Man, people in Pakistan call him Virat Kohli of their country & calls him King. - In India, players like Babar Azam fails to crack into Mumbai's domestic squad. pic.twitter.com/lGPX2lY1Nj — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) February 24, 2026

Torture

Seeing Babar Azam play T20 cricket is such a torture to eyes 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BXJKIhlJss — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) February 24, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).